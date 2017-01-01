-
Plein Soleil â€“ Magazine NÂ° 55
Parution : Mars 2017
- ActualitÃ©s: L’autoconsommation solaire dÃ©finitivement adoptÃ©e par le Parlement
- Interview: Xavier Daval, PrÃ©sident du SER-Solaire
- EnquÃªte: Sun’R Smart Energy passe l’agrÃ©gation
- Reportage: Trina Solar repart Ã l’abordage du marchÃ© franÃ§ais
- Reportage: Autoconsommation PV : collectivitÃ© et grande distribution autour des ombriÃ¨res solaires
- Tribune: l’autoconsommation PV, la solution disruptive de l’Ã©nergie solaire par A. Joffre
- Interview: Magali VeyssiÃ¨res, General Manager de Green Power Technologie
- Solaire thermique: les innovations d’Energy Concept
- C’est Ã lire
